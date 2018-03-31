Flybe Group (FLYB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Flybe Group (LON:FLYB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 36 ($0.50) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.62) price target on shares of Flybe Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.46) target price on shares of Flybe Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of LON FLYB remained flat at $GBX 33.50 ($0.46) during midday trading on Friday. Flybe Group has a 1 year low of GBX 30.01 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 49.70 ($0.69).

Flybe Group Company Profile

Flybe Group plc (Flybe) operates regional airline in Europe. The Company operates in two segments: Flybe UK, which comprises the Company’s main scheduled United Kingdom domestic and the United Kingdom-Europe passenger operations and revenue ancillary to the provision of those services, and Flybe Aviation Services (FAS), which focuses on providing aviation services to customers, largely in Western Europe.

