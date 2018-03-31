FlypMe Hits Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 30.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001600 BTC on major exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $118.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003056 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00723395 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014012 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00159706 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00030581 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not possible to buy FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

