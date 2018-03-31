FNB Co. (FNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FNB Co. (NYSE:FNB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNB. ValuEngine lowered shares of FNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of FNB in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of FNB in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of FNB in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

FNB stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. FNB has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $4,432.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

FNB (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. FNB had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $295.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. analysts expect that FNB will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. FNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

In other FNB news, Director Frank C. Mencini acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,877.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela A. Bena acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $38,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,477.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $86,633 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of FNB in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FNB in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FNB in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in shares of FNB in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FNB in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

FNB Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

