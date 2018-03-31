Forbidden Technologies (FBT) Insider Purchases £15,000 in Stock

Forbidden Technologies (LON:FBT) insider Ian McDonough acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($20,723.96).

Shares of Forbidden Technologies stock opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.07) on Friday. Forbidden Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 3.14 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 8 ($0.11).

Get Forbidden Technologies alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/forbidden-technologies-fbt-insider-purchases-15000-in-stock-updated.html.

Forbidden Technologies Company Profile

Forbidden Technologies plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the development and commercial exploitation of cloud-based video technology. The Company is engaged in developing cloud video platform used for its Forscene professional editing suite, its video social network, eva, and its online video editor, Captevate.

Receive News & Ratings for Forbidden Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbidden Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.