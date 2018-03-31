BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $23.94 Million Position in Ford Motor (F)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,916,695 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,014 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $23,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,141,934 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $537,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,609,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $474,123,000 after acquiring an additional 410,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,411,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $479,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,016 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,856,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $322,946,000 after acquiring an additional 446,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 23,496,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,475,000 after buying an additional 364,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $44,024.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

In other Ford Motor news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. sold 454,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $4,687,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 5,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,794. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

