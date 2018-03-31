Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,786,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,308,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,063 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 47,589,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,313,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,865,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,305,942,000 after acquiring an additional 809,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,722,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $569,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,404 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,607,121 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $564,222,000 after acquiring an additional 830,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $59.92. 6,656,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,551,185. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $64.60. The company has a market capitalization of $104,640.33, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Stephen R. Fussell sold 56,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $3,362,063.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,020,935.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Bird sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $518,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,261 shares of company stock worth $7,559,987. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

