Foxtons Group (FXTGY) & Noah (NOAH) Critical Analysis

Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS: FXTGY) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Foxtons Group and Noah, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foxtons Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Noah 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Foxtons Group has a beta of -1.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noah has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Foxtons Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Noah does not pay a dividend. Foxtons Group pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Foxtons Group and Noah’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foxtons Group $151.62 million 1.81 $21.30 million $0.15 13.27 Noah $434.49 million 6.14 $118.37 million $2.01 23.49

Noah has higher revenue and earnings than Foxtons Group. Foxtons Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noah, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of Noah shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Foxtons Group and Noah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foxtons Group N/A N/A N/A Noah 30.77% 18.44% 12.38%

Summary

Noah beats Foxtons Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services. It also offers mortgage advice and other related services. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited is a wealth management service provider with a focus on global wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in China. The Company operates through three segments: wealth management, asset management and Internet finance. It also provides Internet finance services to clients in China. It provides direct access to China’s high net worth population. With approximately 1,100 relationship managers in over 130 branch offices, its coverage network includes China’s regions where high net worth population is concentrated, including the Yangtze River Delta, the Pearl River Delta, the Bohai Rim and other regions. Its product offerings consist primarily of over-the-counter (OTC) wealth management and OTC asset management products, mutual fund products and asset management plans originated in China and designed to cater to the needs of China’s high net worth population.

