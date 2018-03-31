Francesco Trapani Acquires 10,000 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Stock

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Director Francesco Trapani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.55 per share, for a total transaction of $985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Francesco Trapani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

On Tuesday, March 20th, Francesco Trapani acquired 5,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.40 per share, for a total transaction of $492,000.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Francesco Trapani acquired 15,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,650.00.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,136.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.78. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 56,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/francesco-trapani-acquires-10000-shares-of-tiffany-co-tif-stock.html.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.