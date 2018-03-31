Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities set a $96.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Franco Nevada from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Scotiabank set a $86.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of Franco Nevada stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $68.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,038. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $12,715.75, a PE ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.51 and a beta of -0.02.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Franco Nevada had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Franco Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/franco-nevada-corp-fnv-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.