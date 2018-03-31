Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,930 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.25% of Kilroy Realty worth $18,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 34.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.30.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $7,005.26, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $77.70.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through the office properties segment. It operates in office and mixed-use submarkets along the West Coast. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

