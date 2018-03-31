Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 65,200 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.73% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $18,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Ark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2,147.27, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 3.63.

In other news, insider Tyler Dylan-Hyde sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $1,849,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,204 shares in the company, valued at $706,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer purchased 527,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $11,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 234,091 shares of company stock worth $6,172,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.70 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $29.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.54.

Crispr Therapeutics Profile

Crispr Therapeutics AG is a Switzerland-based gene-editing company. The Company focuses on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR/Cas9 can be programmed to cut, edit and correct disease-associated deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in a patient’s cell.

