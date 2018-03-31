Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (IEI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (BMV:IEI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC grew its position in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF alerts:

ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF stock opened at $120.62 on Friday. ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF has a 1-year low of $1,994.28 and a 1-year high of $2,480.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/franklin-resources-inc-raises-stake-in-ishares-3-7-year-treasury-bond-etf-iei.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (BMV:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.