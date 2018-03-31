Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 19,900 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.32% of American Campus Communities worth $17,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.9% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 65,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period.

NYSE:ACC opened at $38.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5,271.44, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $49.93.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.28 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACC shares. B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include Wholly-Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. It is engaged in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties.

