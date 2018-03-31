Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Cfra set a €77.00 ($95.06) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.00 ($125.93) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($80.25) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($118.52) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS set a €105.00 ($129.63) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €94.50 ($116.67) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.09 ($106.28).

FRA stock opened at €80.10 ($98.89) on Tuesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($73.25) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($120.07).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

