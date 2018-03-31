Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Stock Price

Press coverage about Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3258039206513 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $62.00 target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of FMS stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $51.08. The stock had a trading volume of 114,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $31,307.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 11.64%. research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is a kidney dialysis company. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company’s segments include North America Segment, the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Segment, the Asia-Pacific Segment and the Latin America Segment.

