Commerzbank set a €46.00 ($56.79) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS set a €53.50 ($66.05) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($61.73) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($56.79) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($54.32) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €45.18 ($55.77).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FRA:FPE opened at €41.35 ($51.05) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($46.17) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($55.31).

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/fuchs-petrolub-fpe-pt-set-at-46-00-by-commerzbank.html.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of lubricants and related specialties worldwide. Its automotive lubricants product group includes engine oils, gear oils, shock absorber oils, motorcycle lubricants, lubricants for agricultural machinery, and service fluids; industrial lubricants and specialties product group primarily comprises metal-working fluids, corrosion preventatives, hydraulic and gear oils, greases, and other specialties; and other products group consists of toll blending, chemical process management, and trade activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.