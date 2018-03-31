FujiCoin Price Down 30.7% Over Last 7 Days (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $679,504.00 and $775.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FujiCoin has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002963 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00725300 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000490 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00158055 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029916 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 1,310,942,755 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org.

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

