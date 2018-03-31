Fujinto Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (NTO)

Fujinto (CURRENCY:NTO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Fujinto has a market capitalization of $227,555.00 and approximately $2,847.00 worth of Fujinto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fujinto has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One Fujinto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fujinto alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003061 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00719945 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014061 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000483 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00158711 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00030598 BTC.

Fujinto Token Profile

Fujinto launched on August 5th, 2017. Fujinto’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,802,448 tokens. Fujinto’s official Twitter account is @FUJINTO_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fujinto’s official website is fujinto.io.

Buying and Selling Fujinto

Fujinto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Fujinto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fujinto must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fujinto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fujinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fujinto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.