Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,000. PepsiCo comprises about 1.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Oakmont Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.04.

PepsiCo stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154,932.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.57%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 42,724 PepsiCo (PEP)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/fulcrum-capital-llc-purchases-shares-of-42724-pepsico-pep.html.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.