Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $12.40 Per Share

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $12.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.50. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2019 earnings at $12.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.91 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of several other reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

ESS stock opened at $240.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $214.03 and a 12-month high of $270.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,894.58, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $345.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.47%.

In other news, insider Glenn Olnick sold 1,600,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Also, Director Gary P. Martin sold 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.43, for a total transaction of $111,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,643,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,738,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. Its segments include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets.

