Game (GTC) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Game (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Game token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001234 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Cobinhood, Gate.io and OKEx. Game has a market cap of $43.65 million and approximately $14.92 million worth of Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Game has traded 42% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003042 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00717564 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014131 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00157351 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030427 BTC.

About Game

Game was first traded on October 26th, 2017. Game’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Game’s official website is game.com. Game’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com. Game’s official Twitter account is @gamecom666.

Game Token Trading

Game can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cobinhood, OKEx and Bibox. It is not possible to buy Game directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

