GameCredits Price Reaches $1.07 on Major Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $68.88 million and $149,545.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00015125 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.58 or 0.01703950 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004742 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001230 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00021679 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002219 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 64,355,352 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits is a game driven Cryptocurrency, created to facilitate in-game transactions and monetization. “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Bit-Z, BitBay, Poloniex, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Coinrail, Cryptopia, YoBit and Allcoin. It is not presently possible to purchase GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

