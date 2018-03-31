Gamma Communications’ (LON:GAMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They presently have a GBX 850 ($11.74) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GAMA. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 733 ($10.13) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Gamma Communications in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 750 ($10.36) price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 766.60 ($10.59).

Shares of LON:GAMA opened at GBX 700 ($9.67) on Tuesday. Gamma Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 463 ($6.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 770 ($10.64).

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc (Gamma) is a provider of cloud communication services. The Company has two main operating segments: Indirect and Direct. The Indirect division sells Gamma’s traditional and growth products to channel partners. The Direct sells Gamma’s traditional and growth products to end users in the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), Enterprise and public sectors together with an associated service wrap.

