Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,727,377,000 after buying an additional 307,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,855,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $953,073,000 after acquiring an additional 47,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,251,000 after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 608,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $541.72 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $375.52 and a 12 month high of $594.52. The company has a market capitalization of $87,064.15, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.30. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $2.88 dividend. This represents a $11.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock to $565.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $555.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.15.

In related news, Director Ryan Stork sold 7,136 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.50, for a total value of $3,878,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total transaction of $240,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,961 shares of company stock valued at $11,375,444. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

