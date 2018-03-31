Gatcoin Price Reaches $0.0077 (GAT)

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Gatcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and EtherDelta. Gatcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $5,959.00 worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gatcoin has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gatcoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003003 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00725184 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000493 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00034488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00160656 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00029932 BTC.

Gatcoin Profile

Gatcoin was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin. Gatcoin’s official website is www.gatcoin.io. Gatcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gatcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GAT system is a platform where global merchants can issue their own branded digital tokens that can be used as discounts, gift cards and other promotional offerings (Merchant Tokens) to a mass consumer audience with minimal set-up, allowing them to quickly adopt token usage as part of their overall marketing strategy. GATCOIN is an Ethereum-based token that acts as the native currency for the trade of Merchant Tokens on the GAT Exchange. “

Buying and Selling Gatcoin

Gatcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Gatcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gatcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Gatcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.