General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4,215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 54,124,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,870,164 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,024,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,107,438,000 after buying an additional 23,764,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,315,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,972,691,000 after buying an additional 19,422,516 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,205,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,463,459,000 after buying an additional 14,316,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1,011.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,632,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,219,000 after buying an additional 13,315,605 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.48. 74,514,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,718,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Electric has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117,041.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

In other news, insider Alexander Dimitrief acquired 2,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

