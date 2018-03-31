Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 139,221 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 139,221 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief bought 2,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,454.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. 74,514,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,718,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $117,041.13, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. General Electric has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Vetr cut shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

