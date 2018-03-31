General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about General Mills (NYSE:GIS) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. General Mills earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1117509980197 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,767,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $25,641.12, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

General Mills declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $61.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $517,492.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/general-mills-gis-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.