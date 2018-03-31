General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at UBS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GIS. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $61.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray upgraded General Mills from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.06. 7,767,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,862,712. General Mills has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25,641.11, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

General Mills announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $517,492.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 191,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 216,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.5% during the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

