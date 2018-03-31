Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 3,442 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 191,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 216,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Trust Co increased its position in General Mills by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in General Mills by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $517,492.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25,641.11, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 37.64%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

