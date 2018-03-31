Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Receives $31.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 price target on Genesis Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

In related news, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 12,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth $189,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth $9,404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,202,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 695,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 360,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 55,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

GEL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 503,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2,325.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $720.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy L.P. is a limited partnership focused on the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment is engaged in the offshore transportation of crude oil and natural gas in the Gulf of Mexico.

