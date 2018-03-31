Genomic Health (GHDX) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GHDX. William Blair lowered shares of Genomic Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genomic Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genomic Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genomic Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of Genomic Health stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. Genomic Health has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $37.50.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.96 million. Genomic Health had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Genomic Health will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Genomic Health news, insider Phillip G. Febbo sold 4,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $162,295.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO G Bradley Cole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,902. 46.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Genomic Health by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,610,000 after purchasing an additional 141,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 269.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 68,418 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 110,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

