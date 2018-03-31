Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 290,417 Shares of Nabors Industries (NBR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,788,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 290,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Nabors Industries worth $19,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Nabors Industries by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 106,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Nabors Industries by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NBR. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

NYSE:NBR opened at $6.99 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2,205.61, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $708.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Nabors Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 12th. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is currently -14.72%.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

