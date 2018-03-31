Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 49,508 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,508 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $29,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,045,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after buying an additional 27,722 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $892,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 48,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,375.80, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.82 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 1.16%. equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $49,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Swope purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $100,149.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDM shares. ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $21.00 target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select submarkets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

