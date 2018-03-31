Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Travelport Worldwide worth $19,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TVPT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Travelport Worldwide by 128.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Travelport Worldwide by 74.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelport Worldwide alerts:

In other news, CEO Gordon A. Wilson acquired 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $99,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,210.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 128,000 shares of Travelport Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $2,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,135.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $19.00 target price on shares of Travelport Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Travelport Worldwide stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,049.27, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.41. Travelport Worldwide Ltd has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.26.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 49.43%. The company had revenue of $573.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Travelport Worldwide Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Travelport Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/geode-capital-management-llc-raises-stake-in-travelport-worldwide-ltd-tvpt.html.

Travelport Worldwide Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited provides a travel commerce platform, which offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry. The Company connects travel providers, such as airlines and hotel chains with online and offline travel agencies and other travel buyers in its business-to-business (B2B) travel commerce platform (its Travel Commerce Platform).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelport Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelport Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.