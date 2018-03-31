Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Director Geraldine Louise Greenall Buys 1,500 Shares

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Director Geraldine Louise Greenall bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,320.00.

Geraldine Louise Greenall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 14th, Geraldine Louise Greenall bought 1,500 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,690.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Geraldine Louise Greenall bought 1,500 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,400.00.

TSE:KEL traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.88. 700,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,394. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$5.56 and a 1-year high of C$8.20.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$80.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.30 million. Kelt Exploration had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 20.76%.

KEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.53.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 856,754 net acres of developed and undeveloped land.

