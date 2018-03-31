GGP (GGP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GGP (NYSE:GGP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GGP. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of GGP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Sandler O’Neill set a $22.00 target price on shares of GGP and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of GGP in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GGP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GGP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.09.

NYSE:GGP opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $19,580.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. GGP has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.14 million. GGP had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 7.87%. GGP’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that GGP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. GGP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GGP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,827,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,367,000 after purchasing an additional 450,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GGP by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,034,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,882,000 after purchasing an additional 673,647 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in GGP by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,470,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GGP by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,753,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,012,000 after purchasing an additional 337,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GGP by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,995,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,226,000 after purchasing an additional 475,079 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GGP

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

