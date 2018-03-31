CIBC upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

GEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. GMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.06.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$16.61 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$15.68 and a 1-year high of C$19.66.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Gibson Energy had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

WARNING: “Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/gibson-energy-gei-lifted-to-neutral-at-cibc-updated.html.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an integrated midstream company, engages in the movement, storage, optimization, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), water, oilfield waste, and refined products in North America. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Logistics, Wholesale, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.