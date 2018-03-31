Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Bought by Accident Compensation Corp

Accident Compensation Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.3% of Accident Compensation Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 86.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,217,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $908,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205,983 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,910,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026,015 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 230.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,927,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,450 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5,461.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 3,317,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,675,000 after buying an additional 3,257,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 35.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,407,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,667,000 after buying an additional 2,700,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $4,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,046,766 shares in the company, valued at $254,587,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $401,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,282.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,934 shares of company stock valued at $34,979,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $98,297.25, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Maxim Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

