San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $401,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,282.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $3,681,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,046,766 shares in the company, valued at $224,302,912.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,934 shares of company stock worth $34,979,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.39. 5,694,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,261,788. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $98,297.25, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Maxim Group set a $94.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Vetr downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.19 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.80 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/gilead-sciences-inc-gild-shares-sold-by-san-francisco-sentry-investment-group-ca-updated.html.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.