GKN (GKN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.20 on May 14th

GKN (LON:GKN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.09) per share on Monday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is a boost from GKN’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON GKN opened at GBX 463 ($6.40) on Friday. GKN has a twelve month low of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 449.46 ($6.21).

GKN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.46) price objective on shares of GKN in a report on Monday, December 4th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($5.11) price objective on shares of GKN in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC cut their price objective on GKN from GBX 510 ($7.05) to GBX 485 ($6.70) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 378 ($5.22) price objective on shares of GKN in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on GKN from GBX 300 ($4.14) to GBX 425 ($5.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. GKN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 436.69 ($6.03).

In other GKN news, insider Phil Swash sold 27,150 shares of GKN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.98), for a total transaction of £117,559.50 ($162,419.87).

About GKN

GKN plc engages in engineering business worldwide. The company's Aerospace division manufactures airframe structures, including wing/empennage and flight control surface assemblies, fuselage structures, and landing gears; engine structures, such as fixed and rotating propulsion products, fan cases, exhaust systems, nacelles, and other components; electrical wiring interconnection systems; cockpit and cabin windows; and ice protection, fuel systems, and floatation devices.

