GlassCoin (GLS) Hits Market Capitalization of $253,560.00

GlassCoin (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, GlassCoin has traded 55.2% lower against the dollar. GlassCoin has a market capitalization of $253,560.00 and approximately $404.00 worth of GlassCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlassCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0892 or 0.00001261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlassCoin alerts:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000854 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001703 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About GlassCoin

GlassCoin is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. GlassCoin’s total supply is 5,472,816 coins and its circulating supply is 2,841,084 coins. GlassCoin’s official Twitter account is @GlasscoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. GlassCoin’s official website is glasscoin.io.

Buying and Selling GlassCoin

GlassCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase GlassCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlassCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlassCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlassCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlassCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.