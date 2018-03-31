GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Receives $39.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,976 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 110.3% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,749 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,297 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.42. 7,868,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $89,631.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 130.63%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.633 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.26%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

