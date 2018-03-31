Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 987 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index (IWB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Index were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,990,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,505 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,713,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,875,000 after acquiring an additional 538,471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,013,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,205,000 after acquiring an additional 366,132 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,988,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,561,000 after acquiring an additional 285,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,563,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,321,000 after buying an additional 119,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $146.86 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Index has a one year low of $129.47 and a one year high of $159.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Index Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

