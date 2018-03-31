Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $6.63 Million Position in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 615.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $82.80. The company has a market cap of $19,725.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.17. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $35.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4624 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

Cardinal Health declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.78.

In other news, CEO Jon L. Giacomin sold 7,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $549,896.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,097.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Morrison sold 28,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $1,891,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,209.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,073. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

