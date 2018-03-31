Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 208 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,356.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $323.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9,024.55, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.51 and a twelve month high of $499.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Vetr cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $319.64 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.71.

In related news, Director Paul T. Cappuccio purchased 500 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $290.88 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $222,814.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 420,322 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $318.14 per share, with a total value of $133,721,241.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 423,822 shares of company stock valued at $134,819,781. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

