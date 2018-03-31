GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $60.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $130,981.00 and $60.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,995.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.36 or 0.05725930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $689.82 or 0.09940290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.96 or 0.01685380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.09 or 0.02595170 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00207177 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00081259 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00638418 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.02685440 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 14,017,823 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is www.globalboost.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

