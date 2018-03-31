Godaddy (GDDY) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at SunTrust Banks

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks to $71.00 in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Jaffray restated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Godaddy from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Godaddy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.25.

NYSE GDDY traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $61.42. 2,774,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,180. The firm has a market cap of $10,314.44, a PE ratio of 146.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.57. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.47 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.87%. equities analysts predict that Godaddy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $296,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Barbara J. Rechterman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $862,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,987.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,683,920 shares of company stock valued at $808,579,114. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 10,297.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

