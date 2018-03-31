Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report $66.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.36 million and the highest is $96.71 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $25.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $66.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.40 million to $488.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $464.09 million per share, with estimates ranging from $328.20 million to $579.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 125.20%. The firm had revenue of $57.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Golar LNG to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 598,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,534. Golar LNG has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $2,766.10, a P/E ratio of -18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.61%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited is a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company engaged primarily in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction and trading of LNG. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, operation and chartering of LNG carriers and Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRUs) through its subsidiaries and affiliates, and the development of LNG projects, such as floating LNGs (FLNGs).

