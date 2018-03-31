Goldman Sachs Analysts Give Peugeot (UG) a €19.30 Price Target

Goldman Sachs set a €19.30 ($23.83) target price on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UG. HSBC set a €23.00 ($28.40) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.70 ($28.02) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($34.57) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Societe Generale set a €27.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($29.63) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.73 ($25.59).

Shares of Peugeot stock opened at €19.15 ($23.64) on Wednesday. Peugeot has a twelve month low of €16.45 ($20.31) and a twelve month high of €21.01 ($25.94).

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments. The Automotive Division covers the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands. The Automotive Equipment Division corresponds to the Faurecia Group consisting of Interior Systems, Automotive Seating and Clean Mobility.

